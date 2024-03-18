LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding

The LGA responds to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding.

Responding to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding delivery so far, Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, said:

“Levelling up funding has the potential to transform communities across the country and many projects are already underway.

“As this report notes, the pandemic and inflation has led to increasing construction costs alongside wider supply and skills shortages. It is good that the Government has already provided greater flexibilities for councils on how they can spend their existing funding to take account of some of these delays.

“We need to realise the benefits of joined-up, multi-annual, long term funding and continue to move away from costly competitive bids between areas, so we can save money, drive up productivity and truly deliver levelling up as envisaged.”

Levelling Up: No compelling examples of delivery so far as delays hold back spending