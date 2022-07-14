LGA responds to publication of Regulator of Social Housing review

Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Regulator of Social Housing’s review of its consumer regulation work in 2022

“We are pleased to see the publication of this review, highlighting the regulator’s work which continues to help councils in their goal of improving the standards of social housing and supporting and empowering their tenants.

“Councils are proud of their housing and the individuals and families that call it home and are determined that their tenants should have the security of a safe and well-maintained home with any issues quickly and satisfactorily dealt with.

“To support councils, the LGA has launched a new peer challenge to support stock-owning councils to improve their management of social housing, in the context of the expectations outlined in the Government’s social housing white paper and recently published Social Housing Regulation Bill.”

RSH publishes review of its 2022 social housing consumer regulation