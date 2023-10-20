LGA responds to RAC annual motoring report

The LGA responds to the RAC’s annual Report on Motoring.

Responding to the RAC’s annual Report on Motoring, which found nearly half of drivers surveyed listed the condition of Britain’s local roads as a top motoring concern, Cllr Darren Rodwell, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:

“Councils share the frustration of all road users about the conditions of our local roads. The LGA has long-called for longer term funding to tackle the issues facing our roads and we believe that government should award local authority Highways Departments with five yearly funding allocations to give more certainty, bringing councils on a par with National Highways.

“In the upcoming Autumn Statement, we look forward to seeing more details on the recent £8.3 billion funding plan for roads maintenance."