LGA responds to SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper
“Councils share the Government’s ambition of making sure every child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) gets the high-quality support that meets their needs.
“Despite the best of intentions, the current system is not working, and we are pleased government has set out reforms to address this. They will only succeed if parents and carers have confidence in the system.
“It is good to see measures to increase mainstream inclusion and ensure financial sustainability for councils.
“It is also positive that councils, as convenors of local SEND systems, will be able to bring education and health partners to the table where everyone is accountable for SEND provision. Having a collective responsibility will be crucial in delivering a system that works for children and their families.
“We will now be looking to work closely with government, partners as well as parents and carers, to develop these proposals in further detail.
“These reforms will take time to be implemented and in the meantime we would urge government to move quickly and work with councils to eliminate high needs deficits.”
