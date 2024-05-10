WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to simpler recycling collections announcement
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Government’s announcement on simpler recycling collections
“Public satisfaction with local waste services remains very high, which councils have worked hard to achieve.
“What works in urban centres is different to rural communities. We are pleased the Government has listened to the LGA and decided to allow councils to retain some of the flexibilities in how collect waste from people’s homes. However, this flexibility should extend to frequency of collections in whatever way best supports communities to reduce waste and improve recycling.
“Our national ambitions for waste and recycling will only be achieved by fully empowered local delivery, alongside measures transferring the costs from taxpayers onto the waste producers.”
