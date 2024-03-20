LGA responds to Tobacco and Vapes Bill publication

Responding to the publication of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

“Councils work hard in their communities to help long term smokers quit and so are fully supportive of the Government’s smokefree generation ambitions.

“Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability, and death in England. This creates additional pressures on our health and care systems and affects the quality of life for some in our local communities.”

Smokefree generation one step closer as Bill introduced