WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Tobacco and Vapes Bill publication
Responding to the publication of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:
“Councils work hard in their communities to help long term smokers quit and so are fully supportive of the Government’s smokefree generation ambitions.
“Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability, and death in England. This creates additional pressures on our health and care systems and affects the quality of life for some in our local communities.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to Health Foundation analysis of NHS budget20/03/2024 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor warns that 2024/25 is going to be an incredibly tough year for the NHS and patients.
LGA - Financial support and certainty needed for social care - LGA on PAC report20/03/2024 13:25:00
Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to a Public Account Committee report on reforming adult social care,
NHS Confederation - Rise in BME and disabled leaders encouraging but challenges remain20/03/2024 12:25:00
Joan Saddler says it is crucial BME and disabled leaders are supported to carry out their roles.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government's update on Rebalancing Care and Support20/03/2024 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the deputy minister's statement on the Rebalancing Care and Support programme.
Ministers have “done nothing” to stop another P&O Ferries, unions warn on 2 year anniversary of mass sacking18/03/2024 16:05:00
TUC, Nautilus and RMT join forces to call for a mandatory seafarers’ charter and boost to workers’ rights.
CBI Wales responds to Welsh Labour leadership election result18/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI Wales recently (16 March 2024) responded to Welsh Labour leadership election result.
LGA responds to Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty18/03/2024 11:05:00
The LGA responds to a Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty.
NHS Confederation - Expanded role for ambulance services could benefit patients and staff18/03/2024 10:05:00
NHS ambulance leaders are calling for a fresh approach to designing and delivering urgent and emergency care.
LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding18/03/2024 09:05:00
The LGA responds to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding.