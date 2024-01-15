LGA responds to UKHSA HIV survey

It is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV

Responding to a survey by the UK Health Security Agency which found a high level of satisfaction for HIV care, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

“It is good that people living with HIV are pleased with the level of care they have been given. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff working in council commissioned sexual health services and their partners.

“However, it is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV which could potentially lead people from being deterred from accessing the support they need.

“We acknowledge we need to reach out to underserved groups, while also developing effective campaigns across the board to raise awareness and reduce stigma.”

