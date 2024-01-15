WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to UKHSA HIV survey
It is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV
Responding to a survey by the UK Health Security Agency which found a high level of satisfaction for HIV care, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:
“It is good that people living with HIV are pleased with the level of care they have been given. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff working in council commissioned sexual health services and their partners.
“However, it is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV which could potentially lead people from being deterred from accessing the support they need.
“We acknowledge we need to reach out to underserved groups, while also developing effective campaigns across the board to raise awareness and reduce stigma.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
RoSPA - Value added: Costing the true benefits of safety15/01/2024 09:05:00
A new tool designed to calculate the value of safety to any organisation could help strengthen the business case for OSH initiatives but also sell the benefits of a more holistic view of employee care and protection, says Louis Wustemann.
CBI responds to monthly latest GDP figures12/01/2024 16:20:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest monthly GDP figures
NHS Confederation - Statement ahead of BMA junior doctor strike action in Wales12/01/2024 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Welsh Government's statement on next week's junior doctor strike action.
TUC - “Dismal” growth is still hitting jobs and living standards12/01/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Friday) GDP figures, showing that despite November’s rise GDP is down 0.2% in the three months to November (including manufacturing down 1.9%, construction down 0.6% and services flat at 0.0%)
Audit Scotland - Dumfries and Galloway Council is well led, and must now deliver on service reform12/01/2024 11:05:00
Dumfries and Galloway Council has strong leadership and sound financial management. It now needs to deliver its plans to reform local services, keeping residents better informed on performance and progress.
NHS Confederation responds to the launch of Labour Party's child health action plan12/01/2024 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the launch of Labour Party's child health action plan
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures could throw NHS performance improvements off course12/01/2024 09:10:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance and winter sitrep data
Future of Work and Devolution in Wales Report: Workers need change11/01/2024 14:15:00
An independent report on the Future of Work and Devolution in Wales by Professor Jean Jenkins of Cardiff Business School has been published today by the Wales TUC.
LGA responds to Care Workforce Pathway10/01/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the launch of the Care Workforce Pathway and funding for new qualifications and apprenticeships in adult social care