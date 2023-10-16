WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to vaping consultation announcement
Disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem
Commenting on the announcement by government of a consultation on measures to tackle youth vaping, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:
"We are pleased that the Government has listened to councils and is bringing forward measures to restrict the availability of vapes to children.
"However, disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem.
“Single use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and are a risk to the health of young people.”
Creating a smokefree generation and tackling youth vaping: your views
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
38% of business report labour shortages holding back growth - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey16/10/2023 16:05:00
More than two-thirds (71%) of respondent businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year and nearly 8 in 10 believe (77%) that access to skills is a threat to labour market competitiveness, in a new survey out recently.
TUC Statement on Israel and Palestine16/10/2023 12:15:00
The Trades Union Congress is appalled by the escalating violence against civilians in Israel and Palestine.
NHS Confederation letter encourages chairs and CEOs to sign up to the NHS Sexual Safety Charter16/10/2023 10:05:00
The NHS Confederation's Health and Care Women Leaders Network calls for NHS chairs and CEOs to sign up to NHS England’s Sexual Safety Charter.
38% of business report labour shortages holding back growth - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey13/10/2023 12:15:00
More than two-thirds (71%) of respondent businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year and nearly 8 in 10 believe (77%) that access to skills is a threat to labour market competitiveness, in a new survey that came out yesterday (Thursday).
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance statistics13/10/2023 11:15:00
Matthew Taylor comments on NHS performance figures for September
Citizens Advice responds to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure13/10/2023 09:15:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the the latest Ofgem energy debt figure, which show energy debt at its highest ever level
Prime minister and chancellor are “sitting on their hands” as the economy falters - TUC12/10/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Thursday) GDP figures which show growth of just 0.2 per cent into August, with both manufacturing and construction in decline.
Keir Starmer outlined a “proper plan” for “repairing and rebuilding” Britain - TUC12/10/2023 12:15:00
TUC says choice for voters is clear – “national renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories”.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to Belfast hosting Euro 202811/10/2023 15:25:00
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland responds to Belfast hosting Euro 2028