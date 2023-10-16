LGA responds to vaping consultation announcement

Disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem

Commenting on the announcement by government of a consultation on measures to tackle youth vaping, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

"We are pleased that the Government has listened to councils and is bringing forward measures to restrict the availability of vapes to children.

"However, disposable vapes are inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban remains the most effective solution to this problem.

“Single use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and are a risk to the health of young people.”

