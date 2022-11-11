WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Which? survey on slow take-up of broadband social tariffs
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to a Which? survey showing that households eligible for broadband social tariffs are not taking up the offer over concerns the speed offered will be too slow
“Fast and reliable internet access is an everyday necessity for households and it is essential that providers play their part by offering and raising awareness of their social tariffs, which should include reasonable broadband speeds.
“The Government should also empower councils to place a local digital champion in every local area, who would be a central point of contact for government and broadband providers to help rollout gigabit-capable broadband as quickly as possible.
“Tackling the digital divide will be important to levelling up in every community, ensuring everyone has the connectivity they need to thrive. Councils across the country are working hard to support their residents through the cost of living crisis and, with the right funding and powers, could use their local expertise to play a far greater role targeting those most in need, driving demand and providing the necessary skills to support the rollout.”
