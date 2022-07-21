WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Women’s Health Strategy
This strategy presents an opportunity to address and improve women’s health, making sure all women’s voices are heard and inequalities are understood and addressed. However, long term sustainable funding and a real terms increase in the public health budget are required.
Commenting on the publication of the Government’s Women’s Health Strategy, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:
“We’re pleased that this strategy is building a greater focus on women’s health, including understanding and acting on persisting inequalities and women’s experiences of the health and care system.
“It is positive to see the Government encouraging the expansion of Women’s Health Hubs to bring essential women’s services together to support women to maintain good health.
“There are major inequalities within women’s health, with women born in the least deprived areas spending almost twenty years less in good health than those in the least deprived areas
“There has never been a greater need for organisations to work together, pooling expertise and resources in a collaborative approach. In doing so the interrelated needs of service users are recognised and put at the heart of the commissioning process.
“Although it is important that the strategy states that women should have access to high quality sexual and reproductive health, funding for these council commissioned services has declined significantly in recent years. This is as a result of the public health grant being cut almost a quarter in real terms between over the last seven years and an almost 20 per cent decrease of contraceptive spend in real terms since 2015.
“This strategy presents an opportunity to address and improve women’s health, making sure all women’s voices are heard and inequalities are understood and addressed. However, long term sustainable funding and a real terms increase in the public health budget are required to rectify past cuts and help councils and their partners deliver an integrated and comprehensive approach to improving women’s sexual and reproductive health.”
First Women's Health Strategy for England to tackle gender health gap
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to UK Government's Financial Services Bill21/07/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to UK Government's Financial Services Bill.
UK Space Agency: £1 million in contracts awarded to enhance the UK’s space capabilities21/07/2022 12:15:00
Secured through the Space to Innovate Campaign – Bravo Drop, five innovative organisations have won funding to develop technologies that enhance the UK’s ability to safely operate in space.
NHS Confederation - New Women's Health Strategy is opportunity to improve care but workforce action needed20/07/2022 15:15:00
Chair of the NHS Confederation's Health and Care Women Leader's Network Sam Allen responds to the publication of the Women's Health Strategy.
CBI responds to latest monthly inflation figures20/07/2022 14:15:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest monthly inflation figures
INFLATION: Decent pay rises needed to protect spending and avoid recession, says TUC20/07/2022 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to a 40-year high of 9.4% in June
TUC - Real wages falling at the “fastest rate” on record20/07/2022 10:20:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on yesterday’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling at the fastest rate since current records began in 2000
NHS Confederation responds to RCP data on unfilled physician jobs19/07/2022 15:20:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the Royal College of Physicians' data on unfilled physician roles.
NHS Confederation - British summer risks becoming even more difficult for the NHS to navigate than winter19/07/2022 14:15:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, comments on the ongoing effects of the heatwave on the NHS.
Heatwave: Avoid outdoor work during hottest hours of day, and employers must provide protection, says TUC18/07/2022 16:05:00
With the Met Office issuing its first “Red Extreme” heat warning for parts of the UK this week, the TUC is today (Monday) calling on bosses to make sure that any staff working outdoors are protected from the sun and the heat.