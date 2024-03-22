WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on benefit levels
Responding to a Work and Pensions Committee report, which calls for an ‘uprating guarantee’ to uprate working-age benefits and the Local Housing Allowance rate each year and for the Household Support Fund to be made permanent, Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, said:
“A sufficient social security system is vital to protect people on low-incomes, job seekers and those who cannot work.
“We have long called for Local Housing Allowance to be increased annually in line with rents and for the national benefits system to cover households’ essential living costs. This would allow councils to target local welfare support to households with the most complex needs.
“While it’s good the Household Support Fund was recently extended, councils now want to work with government to deliver a sustainable, long-term solution to support households out of poverty and improve residents’ financial resilience and wellbeing.”
