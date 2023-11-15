WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on cost of living payments
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to a report by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee about the future of cost of living payments and the Household Support Fund
Responding to a report by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee about the future of cost of living payments and the Household Support Fund, Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board, said:
“Councils use the Household Support Fund as part of a vital local safety net for many vulnerable and low-income residents, ranging from cash payments, in-kind support such as furniture and white goods, to direct support such as food and energy vouchers. This is alongside advice and referrals to other services to help with household finances, health, housing and welfare.
“As this report recommends, this funding should be maintained next year alongside any continuation of cost of living payments. This will ensure that councils can provide tailored local support to people who fall outside of national criteria, for help with meeting their essential living costs.
“The Government should use the upcoming Autumn Statement to make local welfare funding permanent, retaining flexibility to ensure it helps those in greatest need. This would mean councils could retain local services and expertise to support more vulnerable households and allow a shift in focus, from short-term crisis support to long-term investment in prevention.”
Cost of living support payments - Work and Pensions Committee
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Brits do not feel prepared for climate change, warn councils15/11/2023 12:25:00
New polling from the Local Government Association and YouGov shows just 5 per cent of the public feel prepared for the impacts of climate change, following recent years of excess heat, flooding and storms
TUC slams “zero progress” on disability pay gap in last decade14/11/2023 16:05:00
New analysis shows pay gap between non-disabled and disabled workers is now 14.6% – higher than it was a decade ago.
TUC: UK economy in “relegation zone”14/11/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures.
UN workers’ rights watchdog rebukes UK government over failures on P&O Ferries scandal13/11/2023 16:05:00
The UN workers’ rights watchdog, the ILO, has rebuked the UK government over failures following the P&O Ferries scandal, in which 800 seafarers were sacked illegally – and demanded that the UK beef up worker protections.
TUC General Secretary intervenes in Go North East bus dispute13/11/2023 12:15:00
The leader of the TUC recently (Friday) wrote to the head of Go North East in a bid to end the ongoing bus strike in the region.
NHS Confederation - Supporting ICSs is key to building an NHS that meets the health needs of an ageing society13/11/2023 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Chief Medical Officer's annual report on health in an ageing society.
NHS Confederation responds to NAO report on adult social care13/11/2023 09:25:00
Rory Deighton comments on the impact that failing to reform adult social care may have on the NHS
UK and European Space Agency funding boost for satellite launch from Shetland10/11/2023 09:05:00
Satellite launch company RFA UK (Rocket Factory Ltd) has received £3.5 million to support its plans to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands.