LGA response - Adult smoking habits in England
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the latest ONS figures on adult smoking habits, showing that the proportion of the population in England who are current smokers has fallen to 10.6 per cent
“Council public health teams work hard to help reduce smoking rates and it is testament to this effort that rates have fallen to their lowest on record.
“Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in England and reducing smoking among the remaining 5.3 million smokers is the single biggest thing we can do to improve the nation’s health.
“While rates have fallen overall, they remain higher among routine and manual workers, pregnant women living in more disadvantaged areas, and people with mental health conditions. Targeted support for these groups is essential.
“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill progressing through Parliament, presents a unique opportunity to protect future generations from the harms of smoking. Councils stand ready to play a key role in delivering its ambitions, including creating a smoke-free generation and tackling irresponsible vape marketing, through their tobacco control and wider public health services.
“To do so effectively, councils need certainty over long-term public health funding to plan and deliver locally tailored interventions.”
