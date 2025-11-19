WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response - England's First Men's Health Strategy
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing committee responds to the announcement of a new national Men’s Health Strategy
“Recognising men’s health as a national concern is an important step to improving the stark discrepancies in life expectancy and health outcomes, particularly between men living in wealthy and deprived areas.
“We know that men face unique barriers to care, including lower engagement with preventive services, cultural stigmas and distrust associated with seeking help. Tailored interventions such as mental health outreach and workplace health initiatives are essential to overcoming these issues. Local councils have been working in partnership with community groups and grassroots organisations to effectively address men’s health in this way and they remain ideally placed to lead and foster this working.
“The silent health crisis among men is a pressing issue for society, but with sustained attention and collective action, we can ensure that more men receive the support they need to lead longer, happier and healthier lives.”
DHSC: Government unveils England's first ever Men's Health Strategy
