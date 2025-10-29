WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response: Free 'morning after pill' roll out at pharmacies
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the NHS England announcement on the national roll out of free access to the emergency contraceptive pill for women at pharmacies in England
“This roll out is a significant move that will improve access to emergency contraception, by providing quick, confidential, and free options for women. In particular, those who may face barriers to traditional services and in areas where variation in access to care has existed.
“However, councils need urgent clarity on how the new service will be funded and integrated with existing council-commissioned sexual health services. It is vital that it is fully funded and does not shift costs or responsibilities onto already stretched local authority public health budgets.”
“Local sexual health services must be joined up to ensure that women accessing emergency contraception through pharmacies can be referred to further sexual health support when needed.”
- NHS England: Free 'morning after pill' for women at high street pharmacies thanks to NHS expansion
- Local councils in England currently fund and commission a range of sexual and reproductive health services, including contraception, STI testing and treatment, and outreach programmes.
- LGA: A blueprint for the future: Sexual and reproductive health and HIV services in England
