LGA response - Government announcement on councillor standards
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA Safer and Stronger Communities Committee responds to the proposal for reforms to strengthen the current councillor standards regime
Responding to the proposal for reforms to strengthen the current councillor standards regime, Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA Safer and Stronger Communities Committee, said: “The vast majority of councillors act with the best of intentions and uphold high standards. Yet, in those cases where standards have fallen, it is clear that the current system does not meet the requirements of modern local government.
“We support measures that foster an environment in which respectful debate and freedom of speech is encouraged, providing clear national standards through a mandatory code, and robust, but proportionate sanctions for misconduct. Equally, reforms must protect the rights of councillors and complainants, whilst ensuring local representation is not inappropriately disrupted.
“Early resolution and consistent guidance will be crucial in building public confidence in a stronger, fairer local standards system. We urge the Government to work closely with councils to implement these reforms in a way that best serves councils and their communities and will respond to the Governments legislative proposals in full when they’re released.”
