LGA response - HCLG committee report on conditions of temporary accommodation

Responding to the HCLG report on conditions in temporary accommodation, Cllr Carl Cashman, Vice Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, said: “Everyone deserves a safe, warm, and good quality home – it’s a key foundation for a good life and strong community.

“Councils are committed to providing suitable and decent places to live for those in temporary accommodation. However, the truth is that increasing numbers of people are seeking support from their local authority while budgets decrease, and when combined with the huge variation in types of accommodation available to the local authority, it presents significant challenges.

“The gap between what councils pay out to fund temporary accommodation costs vs what they are paid back by government is already £1.5 billion over recent years, and is only set to grow. To arrest this trend the Government must change the way it reimburses councils for temporary accommodation costs, and take further action to address the housing crisis that is in part responsible for these issues.” ​

Housing conditions in temporary accommodation