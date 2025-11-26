WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response - New survey revealing high-cost social care packages for young people surge by almost a third in a single year
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual Autumn Survey
“This important annual survey strongly reinforces the hard work of councils doing all they can to ensure everyone who draws on care and support can live independent lives.
“But the overspend is also another reminder of the huge financial pressure councils are under, and the incredibly difficult decisions they are having to make about care, just to ensure they are meeting their statutory responsibilities.
“The rise in the number requests for high-cost care for younger working age people is a message to us all, that social care is about everyone and effects all of us, directly or indirectly.
“We desperately need the sector to be put on a sustainable financial footing to ensure that people do not suffer and everyone who draws on care and support can access what they need.”
