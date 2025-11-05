LGA response - NHS Confederation report on integrated care systems

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the NHS Confederation annual report on Integrated Care Systems

“Councils remain committed to working collaboratively with health partners during this period of considerable change. As the report highlights, health and local government are two sides of the same coin, with actions and decisions made by each side impacting on the other.

“Effective integration across the NHS and local government is essential to deliver for communities. With major change in both sectors, we must commit to rewire together, not turn inward into silos.

“Local government has a central role in the success of the government 10-year health plan and councils are already working to co-develop Neighbourhood models which are shaped around the needs of local communities.

“The report rightly highlights the positive legacy of integrated health and care over the past few years in tackling health inequalities and improving outcomes. It is vital that this legacy is built upon as the new neighbourhood health model is delivered.”