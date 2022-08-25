WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response: Ombudsman guidance on care finance decisions
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responds to Ombudsman guidance on care finance decisions.
"Adult social care makes up a large proportion of council spending and with decreasing budgets and growing pressures, delivering statutory services have become more and more challenging.
“Councils rightly expect that all those who can afford to contribute financially to their own care actually do so in accordance with national and local charging policies. If people try to avoid paying for their care, this ultimately puts further pressure on the system and the taxpayer, and It is unfair to those who do make the expected financial contribution.
“Councils support further guidance to ensure that work around possible deprivation of capital is handled fairly, accurately and carefully.
“Adult social care services are under enormous financial strain and given councils’ responsibility to protect and spend public resources diligently, they have a duty to act where they suspect deliberate deprivation has taken place.”
