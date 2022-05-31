WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA response: Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’ which shows 13,000 more staffed beds are required across the UK.
“Getting patients out of hospitals and back in their homes with the correct support, or into care facilities is crucial for alleviating pressure on NHS beds.
“With high vacancy levels in all areas of social care, the workforce doesn’t have the capacity to deliver what is currently required to get people where they need to be with an appropriate level of care.
“The system is also suffering from long-term underfunding, and the situation continues to worsen with increasing unmet and under-met need.
“A sustainable NHS depends on a sustainable social care system, as care and support is essential in its own right in supporting people of all ages to live their best life as well as alleviating pressure on the health service.
“The LGA has been warning of the increasingly urgent need for sustainable funding and support for social care for some time and vital action is needed to improve this situation not just to free-up hospital beds, but to put social care on a sustainable footing, recruit and retain and increase the pay of staff and allow the sector to thrive.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector activity expected to flatline over next three months - CBI Growth Indicator02/06/2022 11:10:00
Private sector activity is expected to be broadly flat in the three months to August (+1%), marking the lowest expectations for private sector growth since February 2021. That’s according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
NHS Confederation - Increased criminal acts of violence at GP surgeries highlights the shocking reality for staff working in primary care02/06/2022 10:10:00
Ruth Rankine responds to figures obtained by the BMJ which show an increase in abuse against GP staff.
TUC demands assurances hard-won workers’ rights are not on the line in Rees-Mogg’s “reckless” post-Brexit plans02/06/2022 09:10:00
The TUC has demanded that hard-won workers’ rights will be protected after reports emerged suggesting that Jacob Rees-Mogg is drawing up a list comprising over 1,000 EU-derived regulations to be ripped up.
UNICEF - One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 2.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance01/06/2022 16:20:00
Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF said today. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.
RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign01/06/2022 14:25:00
A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-2201/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
NHS Confederation - Clear, long-term investment strategy needed to tackle planned care backlog01/06/2022 09:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Auditor General's report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales.
RoSPA encouraged by Scotland's reduction in road casualties31/05/2022 16:25:00
Karen McDonnell, Head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland responded to the provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021
CBI - Response to UK government audit proposals31/05/2022 14:15:00
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director responds to the UK government audit proposals