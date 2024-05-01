WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response to DLUHC's latest homelessness statistics
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities latest homelessness statistics
“As these figures show, more and more people are having to turn to their local councils for homelessness support. Councils continue to work incredibly hard to prevent homelessness, as well as help those affected.
“To tackle rising homelessness, the building of affordable homes must be prioritised.
"That is why the LGA has set out a six-point plan to spark a council house building renaissance and address the national shortage of affordable housing.”
