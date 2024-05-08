LGA response to LUHC Committee's report on social housing

The Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee's report.

“There are currently not enough affordable homes to meet demand, with more than 1.2 million households on council waiting lists in England and over 100,000 households living in temporary accommodation – this is a record high.

“The LGA has set out a six-point plan to spark a council house building renaissance, which must include urgent reform to the Right to Buy.

“Long-term certainty on powers and funding could help councils deliver an ambitious build programme of 100,000 high-quality, climate-friendly social homes a year.”

The LGA is calling for the Government to go further and faster in order for councils to be able to properly resume their historic role as a major builder of affordable homes by implementing a six-point plan for social housing.