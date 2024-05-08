WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA response to LUHC Committee's report on social housing
The Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee's report.
“There are currently not enough affordable homes to meet demand, with more than 1.2 million households on council waiting lists in England and over 100,000 households living in temporary accommodation – this is a record high.
“The LGA has set out a six-point plan to spark a council house building renaissance, which must include urgent reform to the Right to Buy.
“Long-term certainty on powers and funding could help councils deliver an ambitious build programme of 100,000 high-quality, climate-friendly social homes a year.”
Notes to editors
The LGA is calling for the Government to go further and faster in order for councils to be able to properly resume their historic role as a major builder of affordable homes by implementing a six-point plan for social housing.
- Roll-out five-year local housing deals to all areas of the country that want them by 2025 – combining funding from multiple national housing programmes into a single pot. This will provide the funding, flexibility, certainty and confidence to stimulate housing supply, and will remove national restrictions which stymie innovation and delivery.
- Government support to set up a new national council housebuilding delivery taskforce, bringing together a team of experts to provide additional capacity and improvement support for housing delivery teams within councils and their partners.
- Continued access to preferential borrowing rates through the Public Works Loans Board (PWLB), introduced in the Spring Budget, to support the delivery of social housing and local authorities borrowing for Housing Revenue Accounts.
- Further reform to Right to Buy which includes allowing councils to retain 100 per cent of receipts on a permanent basis; flexibility to combine Right to Buy receipts with other government grants; the ability to set the size of discounts locally; and the ability to recycle a greater proportion of receipts into building replacement homes paying off housing debt.
- Review and increase where needed the grant levels per home through the Affordable Homes Programme, as inflationary pressures have caused the cost of building new homes to rise, leaving councils needing grant funding to fund a larger proportion of a new build homes than before.
- Certainty on future rents, to enable councils to invest. Government must commit to a minimum 10-year rent deal for council landlords to allow a longer period of annual rent increases and long-term certainty.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to Labour Party analysis of waiting time targets08/05/2024 15:25:00
Rory Deighton said improving waiting times would be a marathon not a sprint.
Brewdog workforce “deserve to be valued properly”, says TUC08/05/2024 14:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on the news that James Watt is stepping down as boss of Brewdog after 17 years as CEO
CBI responds to the SNP's leadership announcement08/05/2024 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to the SNP's leadership announcement.
NHS Confederation responds to rise in new and expectant mums receiving specialist mental health support03/05/2024 16:05:00
Sean Duggan responds to rise in new and expectant mums receiving specialist mental health support
Audit Scotland - Falkirk Council improving, but faces significant financial challenge03/05/2024 10:10:00
Falkirk Council has made significant improvements over the last two years to how it works. Now it must focus on tackling a £62 million budget gap.
Unicef - Geneva Palais briefing note: Caught in the Crossfire – Lebanon’s children under fire03/05/2024 09:10:00
A new report from UNICEF in Lebanon underscores the deepening suffering of children in the country, as Lebanon grapples with a cascade of crises, compounded by conflict.
Shell “can’t be trusted” to invest profits in renewables, says IPPR02/05/2024 10:25:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell profits have risen to £6.2 billion ($7.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2024 and announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) to shareholders.
NHS Confederation - Worrying numbers of patients transporting themselves to A&E01/05/2024 13:25:00
Rory Deighton responds to the Liberal Democrat's analysis showing the number of patients making their own way to A&E