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LGA response to Women's Health Strategy
Responding to the Government's latest Women's Healthcare strategy, Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA, said: “We support the ambition to put women’s voices and lived experience at the heart of healthcare.
“Councils have a vital role in improving women’s health outcomes through public health, community services, commissioning of sexual and reproductive health services, and wider action on prevention and inequalities.
“Many councils are already working with local partners to improve access to gynaecology, contraception, menopause support and perinatal mental health services, and to ensure women are listened to and supported throughout their lives.
“We look forward to working with government and the NHS to ensure local government is fully involved in the design and delivery of these reforms, and championing a whole‑system, place‑based approach to women’s health, recognising that housing, employment, education, safety and access to community support all play a critical role.”
Women's voices to be at the heart of renewed health strategy
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