LGA - School holiday provision helps close the 'holiday experience gap' for children from low-income families

New feedback from councils, published in a new report today, shows that free holiday provision for low-income families improves children’s health and wellbeing and boosts future school attendance.

The Holiday and Activities Food (HAF) programme, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), provides funding for local authorities to coordinate free essential holiday provision for primary school-aged children from low-income families who receive benefits-related free school meals.

The programme offers access to healthy meals and a variety of enriching school holiday activities which parents may otherwise be unable to afford, delivering a wide range of benefits for children’s health and wellbeing.

Feedback from councils, gathered by the Local Government Association (LGA), found that narrowing the ‘holiday experience gap’, by giving children from low-income households access to similar opportunities to their peers during school holidays, had a positive impact on school attendance when children return to school, their self-esteem, developing healthy eating habits, tackling holiday hunger, and inclusivity for children with SEND. Councils also reported that the HAF provides an important opportunity to identify families for signposting to other welfare support and advice services available from local councils and partner organisations.

However, councils also highlighted that while demand for HAF provision is high, there are some eligible children who are missing out, and the most vulnerable families are often the least likely to attend programme services. Barriers to access include transport challenges, language, digital exclusion, lack of awareness, and stigma. Data-sharing limitations between local authorities, schools, and central government are also restricting the ability of councils to identify all eligible families in their area.

In August 2025, the Government committed to extending funding for a further three years to support low-income families. Councils can also use up to 15 per cent of their allocated funding for programme provision for children who are not in receipt of FSMs but would benefit from the HAF programme.

The LGA is making a series of recommendations to government to improve the effectiveness of the HAF programme as it is extended for a further three years:

Provide clear national guidance for integrated delivery of the HAF programme with other support services and local welfare provision.

Allow councils sufficient flexibility around eligibility and duration of provision to meet local need.

Facilitate councils to build and maintain effective working relationships with SEND schools and specialist providers to improve access for children with complex needs.

Invest in robust data collection and evaluation on outcomes across food, hunger, physical activity, employment, and child poverty.

Enable DfE, DWP, schools and councils to share data to identify eligible families.

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:

“Extending the HAF funding is an important part of efforts to combat child poverty. But as we enter another three years of the HAF programme, it is vital that we tackle the barriers to access and efficiency. Councils are well placed to understand their local picture and explore solutions that work for their residents. “Now is the time to ensure the programme works for every eligible family. Our recommendations to government focus on integration, flexibility, and inclusion to maximise impact for our children.” “Child poverty not only limits children’s life chances and their overall health and wellbeing, but it also imposes significant long-term costs on our economy and society.”

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the LGA’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, said:

“The feedback from councils shown in this report demonstrates just how essential the HAF programme is in supporting vulnerable children, offering healthy, nutritious and affordable food while also providing vital wraparound, holistic support for families during the school holidays. “We look forward to working with government to improve the delivery of the programme and ensure councils can continue to support their local families for the long-term."

