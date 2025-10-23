LGA - Schools White Paper delay – LGA response

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the LGA’s Children, Young People and Families Committee responds to confirmation the Schools White Paper will now be published in the New Year

“It is disappointing the Schools White Paper has been delayed.

“We have been urging the Government to set out its reforms of the SEND system, and it should do this at the earliest opportunity.

“The system is currently not working and is failing children and families, while councils have been pushed to the brink by rising high needs deficits. Urgent reform is needed.”

