Thursday 27 Apr 2023 @ 10:25
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

LGA - Social care continues to face significant pressure – LGA on ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board Responded to the ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support

Responding to the ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “This helpful roadmap adds to the growing body of evidence and reports that show the significant pressure social care is facing. It also rightly puts people who draw on care and support at the centre, articulating the huge value and reach of social care.

“Social care needs £13 billion of additional funding to address both the short and long term challenges the sector is facing. There needs to be immediate investment to end this crisis, address unmet and under-met need and allow all people to access the health and care services they need to live an equal life.”

Commissioning for Better Outcomes: A Route Map

Original article link: https://www.local.gov.uk/about/news/social-care-continues-face-significant-pressure-lga-adass-roadmap-reforming-care-and

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

NHS Confederation - We need the primary care recovery plan as a matter of urgency

27/04/2023 16:20:00

Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, responds to the latest GP appointment figures for March.

NHS Confederation - Urgent and emergency care in ‘precarious position’ unless exemptions made to nursing strikes

27/04/2023 11:25:00

NHS Confederation calls on the RCN to make exemptions for emergency and critical care in next round of industrial action

Citizens Advice responds to Consumer Bill

27/04/2023 09:25:00

Matthew Upton, Acting Executive Director of Policy & Advocacy at Citizens Advice responds to Consumer Bill

Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales

26/04/2023 16:25:00

The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Welsh Government's announcement of a National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales.

UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note: Triple impact of Cyclone, Cholera and flooding threatening survival and well-being of children in Mozambique

26/04/2023 15:25:00

“More than 28,000 cases of cholera have now been recorded in Mozambique. This is ten times the figure reported at the start of February, and more than half of cases are among children.

Statement by UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell on the life of goodwill ambassador Harry Belafonte

26/04/2023 14:25:00

“We mourn the loss of Harry Belafonte, one of the world’s greatest actors, singers, producers, and champions of human rights – especially children. 

Statement on UK workers’ rights from international politicians

25/04/2023 16:05:00

This is a joint statement signed by 121 politicians from 18 countries condemning the UK government's attack on the right to strike.

Open letter from CBI President on Fox Williams investigation

25/04/2023 14:05:00

An open letter by Brian McBride, President of the CBI, to all members.

Government must not backtrack on promised new sexual harassment laws, warns TUC

25/04/2023 12:15:00

The TUC yesterday told the government that it would be “shameful” if it backtracks on its promise to strengthen sexual harassment laws at work.

UK Space Agency: UK takes over leadership of International Charter Space and Major Disasters

25/04/2023 10:20:00

The UK Space Agency's six-month leadership begins this week.

How to design successful micromobility schemes.