LGA - Social care continues to face significant pressure – LGA on ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board Responded to the ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support

Responding to the ADASS roadmap for reforming care and support, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “This helpful roadmap adds to the growing body of evidence and reports that show the significant pressure social care is facing. It also rightly puts people who draw on care and support at the centre, articulating the huge value and reach of social care.

“Social care needs £13 billion of additional funding to address both the short and long term challenges the sector is facing. There needs to be immediate investment to end this crisis, address unmet and under-met need and allow all people to access the health and care services they need to live an equal life.”

Commissioning for Better Outcomes: A Route Map