LGA statement on Best Value Guidance publication

Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to a Written Ministerial Statement and the publication of the Statutory Best Value Guidance

“The LGA has a strong reputation for providing a comprehensive suite of support for local authorities, which is regularly reviewed and refreshed. Our Corporate Peer Challenge reflects the current challenges to the sector and is informed by the draft Best Value Guidance for local authorities, the final version of which was published yesterday.

“The guidance reiterates our call for all English councils to have a Corporate or Finance Peer Challenge every five years and we will continue to work closely with all councils to assist in their planning for a CPC.

“Our wider sector support offer, funded by the UK Government, continues to be hugely valued by councils and builds on the current five key themes of governance, leadership, finance, workforce and transformation, directly informed by engagement with local government.

“No one understands local government better than local leaders and councillors, chief executives and senior officers."

