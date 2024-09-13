LGA statement on Darzi report into state of the NHS

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, responded to the publication of Lord Darzi’s independent investigation into the state of the NHS

“We support the findings of this rapid investigation of the state of the NHS, including that it notes funding in the wider health system did not keep up with increasing demand”

“Health is about more than healthcare, and local councils are vital in addressing the wider determinants of health, through their role in housing, green spaces, youth services, and the local economy. They plan, commission, and provide essential services like social care, public health, and children’s services, all of which are key to improving population health and preventing ill health.

“To effectively reduce pressure on healthcare systems, improve health outcomes and tackle inequalities it is vital to involve local government in shaping the upcoming 10-year plan for health. Reforming social care and investing in local government services are essential for a healthier population and a sustainable NHS, and therefore local government must be integral in developing the solutions.”