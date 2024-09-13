WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA statement on Darzi report into state of the NHS
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, responded to the publication of Lord Darzi’s independent investigation into the state of the NHS
“We support the findings of this rapid investigation of the state of the NHS, including that it notes funding in the wider health system did not keep up with increasing demand”
“Health is about more than healthcare, and local councils are vital in addressing the wider determinants of health, through their role in housing, green spaces, youth services, and the local economy. They plan, commission, and provide essential services like social care, public health, and children’s services, all of which are key to improving population health and preventing ill health.
“To effectively reduce pressure on healthcare systems, improve health outcomes and tackle inequalities it is vital to involve local government in shaping the upcoming 10-year plan for health. Reforming social care and investing in local government services are essential for a healthier population and a sustainable NHS, and therefore local government must be integral in developing the solutions.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Health leaders recognise Lord Darzi's diagnosis of issues facing the NHS13/09/2024 11:05:00
NHS leaders will work with the government to help address the the issues raised in the report.
NHS Confederation - Improvements in NHS performance could be jeopardised by winter13/09/2024 09:05:00
Without extra support NHS performance improvements this summer could be reversed by a difficult winter.
CBI - Make Scotland a clean energy superpower that delivers a golden ticket for UK growth12/09/2024 16:15:00
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith will call on the Holyrood and Westminster governments to unleash the “restless energy” of business to help turn Scotland’s energy sector into a dynamo of economic transformation for the UK.
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy12/09/2024 14:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy.
CBI responds to July 2024 GDP figures12/09/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to July 2024 GDP figures.
TUC - Mark Dickinson becomes the new TUC President12/09/2024 11:25:00
The General Secretary of Nautilus International yesterday (Wednesday) been elected as the new President of the TUC at the union body’s annual conference in Brighton.
At least 30 children reportedly killed or injured in shelling of civilian areas in Sennar city, Sudan12/09/2024 10:25:00
Earlier this week, at least 30 children were reportedly killed or injured when multiple shells hit Sennar city.
LGA - Councils call for more time for people moving on from asylum accommodation - LGA snapshot survey11/09/2024 16:25:00
The ending of accommodation and support from central government when an asylum seeker receives a decision on their application has impacted nine in 10 councils financially and added to staff pressures in England Wales and Scotland, according to a new snap-shot survey by the Local Government Association.
LGA - Renters' Rights Bill: LGA statement11/09/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Renters' Rights Bill