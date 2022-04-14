LGA statement on developer building safety arrangements

Cllr David Renard, Housing spokesperson at the Local Government Association, responded to the announcement that more than 35 major UK developers have agreed to fix dangerous buildings they have built

“We are pleased that the Government has listened to calls the LGA has been making for several years to protect leaseholders from the costs of two decades of industry failure.

“However, we call on the Government to provide the same protection to council tenants and council taxpayers as it has afforded homeowners, by exempting councils from the developer levy and funding the remediation of social housing on the same basis as private housing.”

Agreement with major developers to fund building safety repairs