WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA statement on government fly-tipping announcement
The LGA responds to the Government's announcement on fly-tipping, including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals.
Responding to the Government’s announcement on fly-tipping including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals, Cllr Adam Hug, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:
“Fly-tipping is inexcusable and makes residents’ lives a misery by creating an eyesore, polluting the environment and presenting a serious public health risk.
“Making it easier for councils to use existing powers to seize vehicles involved in fly-tipping is helpful, provided they can recover the full cost of doing so from perpetrators.
“Councils are working tirelessly to counter thousands of fly-tipping incidents every year, including by prosecuting criminal gangs, but the burden of proof is high and fines often fail to match the severity of the offence committed.
“We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent, alongside maximum five-year sentences.
“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in sofas, old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Right conditions must be in place to go further on prevention and long-term planning30/04/2025 15:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to the Audit Wales and Future Generations Commissioner reports on implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.
NHS Confederation - Capital funding boost for primary and community care vital for government’s three shifts30/04/2025 14:25:00
The NHS Confederation is urging the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to continue to increase investment in capital funding.
LGA - Put solar panels on all new homes to cut bills and carbon, says LGA30/04/2025 12:25:00
All new homes should be required to have solar panels installed to meet green targets, according to a new report from the Local Government Association (LGA).
UK Space Agency: British-built satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time29/04/2025 12:15:00
A satellite developed by British academics and engineers is set to become the first in the world to measure the condition of the Earth's forests in 3D from space.
Retail sales fall for the seventh month in a row, with a faster decline expected in May - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/04/2025 16:05:00
Retailers reported that sales volumes fell at a slower rate in the year to April, following a sharp drop in March, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Programme for Government must close the skills gap to support sustainable economic growth - CBI Scotland28/04/2025 12:15:00
CBI Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to make closing the skills gap a priority in the Programme for Government to boost productivity and long-term sustainable growth.
LGA - Carbon tax could lead to waste cuts, warn councils28/04/2025 10:25:00
Councils are calling for reform of a planned tax on burning plastic, which they warn could place billions of pounds of unavoidable costs onto them over the next decade.
UK Space Agency: British satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time to help combat climate change25/04/2025 12:15:00
Satellite developed by British academics and engineers set to become the first in the world to measure condition of the Earth's forests from space.
NHS Confederation - Power in partnerships: Communities leading the way to better health25/04/2025 11:05:00
The NHS Confederation and Local Trust have launched an action research programme aimed at building community-led approaches to health and wellbeing.
Audit Scotland - The Highland Council must focus on delivering its ambitions for the region25/04/2025 10:05:00
An ambitious plan to improve transport, roads and buildings, as well as a greater shift to using digital to deliver services, has the potential to transform the Highland Council’s services over the next 20 years.