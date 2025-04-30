LGA statement on government fly-tipping announcement

The LGA responds to the Government's announcement on fly-tipping, including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals.

Responding to the Government’s announcement on fly-tipping including on seizing and crushing vehicles of waste criminals, Cllr Adam Hug, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:

“Fly-tipping is inexcusable and makes residents’ lives a misery by creating an eyesore, polluting the environment and presenting a serious public health risk.

“Making it easier for councils to use existing powers to seize vehicles involved in fly-tipping is helpful, provided they can recover the full cost of doing so from perpetrators.

“Councils are working tirelessly to counter thousands of fly-tipping incidents every year, including by prosecuting criminal gangs, but the burden of proof is high and fines often fail to match the severity of the offence committed.

“We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent, alongside maximum five-year sentences.

“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in sofas, old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”