LGA statement on introduction of inspections of multi-academy trusts

Responding to the government announcement of plans to introduce inspections of multi-academy trusts, Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, said:

"It is right that multi-academy trusts are subject to inspection that both highlights the work of the best trusts and to ensure that all children are receiving an excellent education, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.



"Inspections and greater transparency will support improvement in educational standards, the identification and resolution of patterns of concern, and enable greater learning between trusts.”