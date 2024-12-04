LGA statement on NSPCC and UNICEF report on access to early childhood services

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to an NSPCC and UNICEF report on families living in poverty who are struggling to access early childhood services

“Midwives, health visitors and Family Hubs all have a vital part to play in supporting families with children, including for early years, as this report states.

“The LGA has long called for the national rollout of the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme to support all families.

“We continue to advocate that the most effective way to support low-income households and lift them out of poverty is through an adequately resourced national safety net, alongside sustainable long-term funding for vital council services.

“We look forward to working with government on its proposed strategy to tackle child poverty.”

'Opening Doors: Access to early childhood services for families impacted by poverty in the UK'