WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA statement on NSPCC and UNICEF report on access to early childhood services
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to an NSPCC and UNICEF report on families living in poverty who are struggling to access early childhood services
“Midwives, health visitors and Family Hubs all have a vital part to play in supporting families with children, including for early years, as this report states.
“The LGA has long called for the national rollout of the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme to support all families.
“We continue to advocate that the most effective way to support low-income households and lift them out of poverty is through an adequately resourced national safety net, alongside sustainable long-term funding for vital council services.
“We look forward to working with government on its proposed strategy to tackle child poverty.”
'Opening Doors: Access to early childhood services for families impacted by poverty in the UK'
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Shaping the future of AI within NHS Communications04/12/2024 13:25:00
We are working with the AI in NHS Communications Taskforce to support the NHS communications profession to build capability.
NHS Confederation responds to report showing investing in high street opticians could save the NHS £98 million04/12/2024 12:25:00
The case for prevention and early detection is clear – it is better for patients and cheaper for the NHS.
Private sector expects activity to fall in the next three months02/12/2024 16:05:00
Private sector firms expect activity to fall in the three months to February 2025 (weighted balance of -10%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the first time this year that expectations for growth have been negative.
Citizens Advice helps with an energy billing issue every two minutes02/12/2024 11:05:00
Ofgem urged to do more to protect consumers as soaring energy costs drive billing issues
Youth services ‘under threat’ without government funding – LGA02/12/2024 10:05:00
Two thirds of councils have not increased spending on youth services in the past five years, according to a new survey by the Local Government Association, highlighting the need for fresh investment in local grass-roots provision for young people.
NHS Confederation - New research reveals NHS risks exodus of ethnic minority talent02/12/2024 09:05:00
The survey revealed ethnic minority communicators are now disillusioned and leaving due to negative experiences.
LGA - Investing in preventative support can save more than £3 for every pound spent29/11/2024 11:05:00
Properly funded preventative services would mean councils, working closely with partners and people drawing on support, can maximize the impact of their resources and address community needs. This will also drive down demand for more expensive acute health and social care support.
NHS Confederation - Crucial change needed to improve LGBTQ+ staff experience29/11/2024 10:05:00
Read the results of new survey findings from our Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network.
Audit Scotland - Scottish Borders Council delivering on reform29/11/2024 09:05:00
Scottish Borders Council has been highly praised. It is continuously improving, taking innovative approaches to making savings and tackling recruitment challenges. With increased demand and less money to spend, this focus on reform is vital for all councils in Scotland.
Sentiment among retailers nosedived in November - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/11/2024 14:05:00
Sentiment amongst retailers about their business situation over the next three months fell at the fastest pace for two years in November, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.