LGA statement on Nuffield Trust report about cost to social care of employer NICs increase
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to a Nuffield Trust analysis, which shows that changes to employer National Insurance Contributions announced in the Budget look set to cost the adult social care sector more than £900 million next year
“Councils are facing severe funding and demand pressures, meaning finances are under strain like never before. With a vast majority of councils now struggling to balance the books, the costs from National Living Wage and employer National Insurance increases announced in the Budget must be fully funded.
“At its best, adult social care supports adults of all ages to live the life they want to lead. But a range of serious concerns that councils have been raising for years remain and immediate adequate investment is needed in order to address unmet and under-met need and ensure timely access to social care for all who need it.”
