LGA statement on reports of social care reform delays
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to reports of delays to social care reforms
"We are encouraged to see that the LGA’s call for a delay to aspects of these reforms might be being listened to as there is not currently the funding and capacity in place needed to ensure these reforms are a success.
“A delay would mean that government has time to learn from the trailblazers and ensure that the funding and support is in place for councils that will ensure successful implementation of the reforms. Whilst a delay would help in relation to implementation of the cap on care costs and increased capital limits, it is important that the funding allocated to move towards paying a fair price for care is still made available so that councils can begin to increase the fees paid to providers to more sustainable levels. This funding is not a substitute for funding inflation and wage pressures, which government must also fund to avoid market failure
“Councils have always supported the reforms in principle and want to deliver them effectively. The Government needs to consider the increase in costs forecast due to inflation and increase in living wage when addressing the additional funding that the reforms will need.”
Notes to editors
An LGA survey found 86 per cent of councillors responsible for adult social care think that some or all the reforms should be delayed - www.local.gov.uk/about/news/evidence-immediate-pressures-social-care-growing
