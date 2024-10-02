WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report on 7.7m households in fuel stress
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board responds to a Resolution Foundation report on how 7.7 million households in England are at risk of fuel stress this winter, including the majority of families with children
“No household should experience fuel stress and councils are doing what they can to support the most vulnerable in their communities as we approach winter.
“It is good the Household Support Fund has been extended and will allow many councils to provide much needed support to families. However as this report recommends, expanding and reforming Cold Weather payments could capture more households most in need of help with rising energy bills, including poorer pensioners as well as families, without adversely impacting on public finances.
“Ultimately, councils want to see a shift away from short term, crisis support so they can instead invest in preventative services which improve people’s financial resilience and life chances. Crucially this must be underpinned by a sufficiently-resourced national welfare system.”
