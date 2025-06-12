WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement on Spending Review
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the Spending Review
“It is positive that the Spending Review delivers on some key LGA asks. Funding announced for children’s services and SEND support will help more children get the right support and avoid reaching crisis point. We are also pleased at increased investment in the Affordable Homes Programme and the commitment to a 10-year rent settlement, which will support councils to invest in maintaining existing homes and ramping up vital new build programmes. Extra investment in places to support regeneration, transport and infrastructure is good news for residents and communities in these places.
“We will analyse the detail to assess the full impact on councils and communities. A recommitment to multi-year local government funding settlements is essential for financial planning while efficiency and innovation continues across local government. However, all councils will remain under severe financial pressure. Many will continue to have to increase council tax bills to try and protect services but still need to make further cutbacks. While government faced tough choices, future funding for adult social care is good news but a lack of significant extra government money needed to meet immediate pressures is worrying.
“We expect government to provide urgent clarity on how it plans to address high needs deficits, which are projected to rise to £5 billion next year, as part of its forthcoming SEND reforms. Over half of councils have warned they will become insolvent next year when the statutory override flexibility ends and we continue to urge government to write off these deficits.
“Public service reform and investment in prevention - especially in social care and SEND - can reduce costs and demand, and councils want to partner with government on this agenda. Council financial pressures are also exacerbated by an outdated funding system, so we look forward to the consultation on reform and a roadmap to a sustainable, long-term financial model for local government.”
Notes to editors
The LGA will be publishing a briefing on the Spending Review and what the announcements mean for local government tomorrow.
