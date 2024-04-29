Monday 29 Apr 2024 @ 09:05
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

LGA statement on Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey

The LGA responds to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey

In response to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey, Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, said:

“Physical inactivity has not only a detrimental impact on personal health, but on the economy.

“While overall activity levels remain stable, we need to tackle the inequalities within our communities which affect access to adults based on their location, wealth, age, ethnicity and gender.

“As a nation we must prioritise physical activity and work collectively to find ways for people to build movement into everyday lives. Access to public leisure centres and green spaces is a key part of the fight to get more adults active, with Sport England data showing that they had over 165 million unique visits in 2019/20.”

Active Lives Adult Survey November 2022-23 Report

Original article link: https://www.local.gov.uk/about/news/lga-statement-sport-englands-active-lives-adult-survey

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

CBI Northern Ireland responds to draft NI budget agreement

29/04/2024 16:05:00

CBI Northern Ireland recently responded to draft NI budget agreement.

CBI Scotland responds to end of Bute House Agreement

29/04/2024 12:15:00

CBI Scotland recently (25 April 2024) responded to end of Bute House Agreement.

CBI National Business Dinner – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech

29/04/2024 11:05:00

CBI National Business Dinner – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech (25 April 2024).

LGA - Calls for respect in local elections amid rising levels of abuse

29/04/2024 10:05:00

The Local Government Association (LGA) has joined forces with the Electoral Commission and the Jo Cox Foundation to call for no abuse towards candidates at this set of local elections.

NHS Confederation responds to Liberal Democrat figures on 'corridor care'

26/04/2024 15:10:00

Matthew Taylor responds to Liberal Democrat Party figures on patients being cared for in corridors

TUC – UN report paints a “damning picture” of life for disabled people

26/04/2024 12:15:00

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to this week’s UNCRPD report, which finds the current government has “failed to take all appropriate measures to address grave and systematic violations of the human rights" of disabled people

Retail sales fall sharply in April - CBI Distributive Trades Survey

25/04/2024 14:05:00

Retail sales fell sharply in the year to April, according to the latest monthly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This follows no change in sales over March.

International Workers Memorial Day - Take part

25/04/2024 12:15:00

Every year more people are killed at work than in wars. Most don't die of mystery ailments, or in tragic "accidents". They die because an employer decided their safety just wasn't that important a priority.

TUC - Ministers have “broken their promise to parents”, says TUC

24/04/2024 15:25:00

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on a report on the rollout of free childcare hours published by the National Audit Office (NAO) today (Wednesday), which shows “challenges and uncertainties” in the rollout of free childcare hours

CBI - Manufacturing sentiment improves in April – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

24/04/2024 14:25:00

Sentiment within the manufacturing sector improved in April and output expectations were the strongest for six months, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.

Latest WiredGov Survey: How Are Public Sector Budget Cuts Hurting Talent Acquisition? 10 x £100 Amazon Vouchers Up for Grabs!