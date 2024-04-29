WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement on Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey
The LGA responds to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey
In response to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey, Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, said:
“Physical inactivity has not only a detrimental impact on personal health, but on the economy.
“While overall activity levels remain stable, we need to tackle the inequalities within our communities which affect access to adults based on their location, wealth, age, ethnicity and gender.
“As a nation we must prioritise physical activity and work collectively to find ways for people to build movement into everyday lives. Access to public leisure centres and green spaces is a key part of the fight to get more adults active, with Sport England data showing that they had over 165 million unique visits in 2019/20.”
