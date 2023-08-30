LGA statement on Sports Strategy

Cllr Gerald Vernon Jackson CBE, Chair of the Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the launch of the Government’s Sports Strategy

“Councils have been working hard to prioritise public sport and leisure facilities for their communities, in spite of the current challenging financial position facing the sector caused by COVID-19, increasing energy prices and rises to the cost of living.

It is therefore encouraging to see the recent strides made by the Government in recognising the contribution and needs of local government services. However, more needs to be done at pace to integrate sport and recreation services into health systems and to invest in sport and recreation at grassroots and community level. Embracing new ways of working at national and local level will be key to ensuring all communities have the same levels of access to achieve healthier lifestyles.”

