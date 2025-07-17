WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement on Test, Learn and Grow programme
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the Government’s announcement of 10 pilot areas for a £100 million ‘Test, Learn and Grow’ reform programme, to directly test new ways of addressing some of the biggest local challenges facing communities
“This programme has the potential to reset the relationship between national government and places, supporting innovative approaches to improving public services based on trust and a principle that local areas know what’s best for their communities.
"Across the country, local leaders see the potential for a radical redesign of public services, but at a time of intense change they need empowered leadership, sustained resources and mature data systems to deliver.
“These 10 pilot areas for Test, Learn and Grow are an important next step and we look forward to working with government and local leaders to share learning and support the best possible outcome for the sector."
