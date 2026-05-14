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LGA statement on the King’s Speech
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the King’s Speech
“Local government is at its best when it is empowered, properly funded, and recognised as an equal partner in delivering national reform. Strong local leadership and collaboration with communities are essential to turning national ambitions into meaningful change on the ground.
“The LGA therefore looks forward to working constructively with government, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders, to ensure legislation set out in today’s King’s Speech - including on SEND reform, social housing, asylum, neighbourhood health, and community safety – is workable and delivers real benefits for local communities.
“As legislation progresses through Parliament, our priority will be to shape reforms that strengthen place-based leadership, encourage genuine collaboration across public services, and enable councils to continue improving outcomes for residents.”
Notes to editors
The LGA will study the detail of today’s King’s Speech and will be publishing a briefing on Bills of relevance to local government later this week.
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