LGA statement: Pride in Place programme
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Neighbourhoods Committee responds to the Government’s Pride in Place programme which includes new powers and funding for neighbourhoods,
“Positive extra funding and powers will help councils in these areas in revitalising high streets and shaping their communities, particularly in regulating betting and vaping shops, while also breathing new life into empty premises.
“It is essential these funds are allocated in a fair, flexible manner based on what local places need, with necessary support from government to trust them to get on with the job.
“Local government has long been a critical driver of economic renewal, where councils understand their communities’ unique challenges – ranging from access to skills training, transport connectivity, creating vibrant town centres to supporting rural areas – and are best placed to shape local strategies which align with local strengths.
“Councils across the country want to do all they can to boost growth and stimulate their local economies. Clarity is needed on the long-term future of growth funding, so every part of the country has the resources to deliver for their communities and help achieve the Government’s commitment to boost national economic growth.”
Scottish business urges MSPs to rethink Education Bill25/09/2025 16:05:00
Scotland’s leading business organisations have written to MSPs, urging them to reconsider the Tertiary Education and Training (Scotland) Bill, particularly the proposal to transfer apprenticeship responsibilities from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).
UK technology launches into space aboard NASA’s IMAP mission25/09/2025 12:15:00
A British-built instrument yesterday (24 September 2025) launched as part of NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission, which will help scientists better understand the protective magnetic bubble surrounding our Solar System.
CBI responds to plan for new Cheshire and Warrington combined authority25/09/2025 11:25:00
The decision to pursue a new combined authority for Cheshire and Warrington marks a pivotal moment for the region, with the potential to unlock more than £650 million in investment over the next 30 years and set the stage for transformative growth.
LGA - Temporary accommodation funding gap grows by 30 per cent in a year24/09/2025 16:25:00
The gap between the amount of money councils are paying in housing benefit and the amount they are reimbursed from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) increased to £266 million, new analysis by the Local Government Association has found.
Manufacturing output volumes fall in three months to September23/09/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to September, although at a slower pace than the three months to August – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to fall at a broadly similar pace in the three months to December.
Recognition of Palestinian state is “crucial first step on the path to peace” - TUC22/09/2025 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the UK government’s formal recognition of the Palestinian state.
Not in our city: trade unions say far right not welcome in Newcastle22/09/2025 12:15:00
Trade unions across the North East, Yorkshire and Humber have come together to declare that the far right is not welcome in Newcastle. Read the full text of their joint statement below.
NHS Confederation - Mental Health Act detention data continues to show worrying disparities based on ethnicity22/09/2025 11:15:00
Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, responded to publication of the annual Mental Health Act Statistics
CIPD responds to government commitment on parental leave and pay review scope22/09/2025 10:15:00
We’re pleased the government has confirmed that all current and upcoming parental leave and pay entitlements will be in the scope of its parental leave review.
Cost-effective climate policies can help address cost-of-living crisis, says WWF22/09/2025 09:15:00
A new report from WWF shows how cost-effective climate policies can help the UK Government tackle the cost-of-living crisis, saving households and farmers money while boosting the UK’s energy and food security.