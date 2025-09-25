LGA statement: Pride in Place programme

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Neighbourhoods Committee responds to the Government’s Pride in Place programme which includes new powers and funding for neighbourhoods,



“Positive extra funding and powers will help councils in these areas in revitalising high streets and shaping their communities, particularly in regulating betting and vaping shops, while also breathing new life into empty premises.

“It is essential these funds are allocated in a fair, flexible manner based on what local places need, with necessary support from government to trust them to get on with the job.

“Local government has long been a critical driver of economic renewal, where councils understand their communities’ unique challenges – ranging from access to skills training, transport connectivity, creating vibrant town centres to supporting rural areas – and are best placed to shape local strategies which align with local strengths.

“Councils across the country want to do all they can to boost growth and stimulate their local economies. Clarity is needed on the long-term future of growth funding, so every part of the country has the resources to deliver for their communities and help achieve the Government’s commitment to boost national economic growth.”

Communities to seize control over high streets and restore pride