LGA statement - Social care workforce still under strain

Cllr David Fothergill Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the Skills for Care data published yesterday showing that social care workforce vacancy rates have now returned to pre-covid levels.

“The adult social care workforce plays an essential role in supporting people of all ages to live full, independent lives.

“These latest figures shine a spotlight on the severe long-term recruitment and retention challenges facing the adult social care workforce. Despite a promising fall in the vacancy rate, the workforce continues to be overstretched and underfunded.

“A chronically underfunded social care system not only adds pressure to other public services, but more importantly, has a profound impact on people who draw on care, resulting in widespread unmet need.

“We continue to call for higher pay for our dedicated social care staff, supported by a long-term workforce strategy and sustainable investment for the sector. Addressing these challenges must be a central priority for the Casey Commission. This includes delivering a fully funded Fair Pay Agreement, alongside a focus on training, development, and career progression, and recognition of local government’s crucial role in the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body.”

