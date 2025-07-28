WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Stop Smoking Services — a public health success
The latest data from NHS England reaffirms the continued success of locally delivered Stop Smoking Services in improving public health outcomes.
Since their rollout 25 years ago, these local council-commissioned services have supported over 10 million quit attempts and more than five million people achieving quitting smoking for at least four weeks. Smokers who use these local smoking cessation services are up to three times more likely to quit successfully compared to those who try to quit unaided.
With the support of tailored, accessible, and convenient local services, adult smoking prevalence in England has fallen from around 26 per cent in 2000 to under 12 per cent in 2023 (latest data).
The most recent figures covering April 2024 to March 2025, show a notable increase in engagement:
- 238,166 quit attempts were made using Stop Smoking Services
- 127,541 people (53.6 per cent) successfully quit, based on self-reported outcomes
This marks a 23.8 per cent increase in quit attempts compared to 2023/24, when there were 193,505 quit attempts and 104,125 successful quits. The rise in both quit attempts and successful outcomes highlights a growing number of people turning to these trusted services for support.
Speaking on the publication of the NHS England statistics, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“Local government has led the way tackling the harms caused by smoking, and these latest statistics are a testament to the 25-year success of the stop smoking services leading a steady decline in smoking rates.
“We know that smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability, and death among adults in England. It creates additional pressures on our health and care systems and affects the quality of life for local people – both smokers and non-smokers.
“Council public health teams continue to work hard in their communities to help smokers quit and support the collective ambition for a smoke-free generation by 2030. There is no doubt that countless lives have been saved through this provision, as well saving on NHS and social care costs.
"The increase in uptake is a positive sign that more people are coming forward to access help, recognising the value of expert, local support in their journey to quit smoking.”
Notes to Editors
Local stop smoking services were first established in England in 1999 and rolled out nationally in 2000 as part of the Government’s commitment to help smokers to quit.
25 years of stop smoking services: www.local.gov.uk/25-years-stop-smoking-services-milestone-public-health
NHS England: https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/statistics-on-nhs-stop-smoking-services-in-england/april-2024-to-march-2025-q4-annual
