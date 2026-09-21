LGA survey: Over three-quarters of councillors report feeling at personal risk while fulfilling their elected role

Abuse and intimidation of councillors across the UK is worsening with a new survey finding more than half of councillors responding said that instances had increased over the past 12 months.

The latest Debate not Hate survey, undertaken by the Local Government Association (LGA) since 2022, has this year been expanded to seek the experiences of principal authority councillors from all four nations of the UK.

Working alongside the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), more than 1,500 councillors responded to the survey which found that:

78 per cent of councillors reported feeling some level of personal risk while fulfilling their role as a councillor, with over 85 per cent of female, ethnic minority, LGBT+ or disabled councillors reporting feeling at risk. In England and Wales, this figure rose from 73 per cent in 2025 to 77 per cent in 2026.



52 per cent of councillors reported that abuse and intimidation had increased sharply or slightly over the past 12 months, with 25 per cent reporting it had increased sharply.



74 per cent of councillors in England reported experiencing some level of abuse or intimidation during the 2026 local election campaign, with over two-thirds of Welsh and Scottish councillors doing so during the Senedd and Scottish Parliament campaigns.



Over a quarter of councillors (26 per cent) reported having received threats of violence and 7 per cent a threat of death. In England and Wales, reports of threats of violence rose from 21 per cent in 2025 to 25 per cent in 2026.



Among councillors who have decided not to re-stand at the next elections or are undecided on whether or not to do so, 30 per cent said their decision was influenced by abuse or intimidation; over one in three (35 per cent) said they had made security modifications to their home due to safety concerns.

There have been important steps forward in improving councillor safety in recent years, including the introduction of Force Elected Official Advisers (FEOA) and the removal of the requirement for councils to publish councillors’ home addresses in England.

There is growing awareness of the FOEA (or equivalents) that now exist in each police force to oversee elected member safety. 56 per cent of councillors in England and Wales are aware of the FEOAs, increasing from 40 per cent in the previous year, with even higher awareness in Scotland (76 per cent). Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of councillors who had engaged with Force Elected Official Advisers or Operation Ford had found it very or fairly useful.

However, the Debate Not Hate Survey results suggest much more needs to be done by government, police forces, social media platforms and others to tackle the high and growing levels of abuse and intimidation. It is clear from the survey that many people are being put off standing or running again for local elected office due to an environment in which abuse and threats are increasingly common.

While a quarter of councillors had reported an incident of abuse or intimidation to the police, they were evenly divided as to whether they felt the issue had been addressed to some extent (34 per cent) or hadn’t been addressed at all (33 per cent).

While legitimate scrutiny and robust debate are essential in a healthy democracy, abuse, intimidation, threats and harassment have no place in public life. The LGA, COSLA, NILGA and WLGA are therefore calling on the UK Government to work with devolved and local governments, local government associations and policing partners to establish formal arrangements to tackle these behaviours. Any new arrangements should aim to bring together and coordinate existing initiatives, facilitate information sharing between agencies and invest in new solutions and security measures to better safeguard democratic participation at every level.

Cllr Hannah Dalton, LGA Civility in Public Life Ambassador, said:

“The findings of the 2026 Debate Not Hate survey are a stark reminder that abuse, threats and intimidation have become an all too common reality for those who step forward to serve their communities. We must never accept a situation where harassment and personal attacks are simply regarded as part of public service.

“It is deeply alarming that most councillors believe the problem is getting worse, with more than three-quarters having experienced abuse during the May 2026 local elections. This toxic culture is not only affecting those currently in office, it is deterring talented and committed people from standing for election in the first place. That is a direct threat to the strength, diversity and health of our democracy.

“We urgently call on the Government, police forces and social media companies to work with us to tackle this crisis head on. Concerted action is needed now to confront the growing hostility councillors face and ensure that those who represent their residents can do so without fear of abuse, intimidation or harassment.”

Cllr Shona Morrison, President of COSLA, said:

"The results of the survey evidence what many elected members know to be true - that abuse and harassment is far too common an experience for councillors. Councillors and Councils are a vital part of democracy, and it is unacceptable that 81 per cent of Scottish councillors have felt some level of risk whilst carrying out their role. With local government elections taking place next year, there is a real concern that we will lose talented, experienced and committed councillors due to this environment.

“COSLA is grateful to the councillors in Scotland who took part in the survey for the first time that have helped to draw attention to this important issue. We are committed to working with the Scottish and UK Governments, Police and partners to tackle the systemic challenges that have contributed to this culture of abuse and harassment. Protecting elected members is essential to protecting local democracy, and urgent action is needed to ensure councillors can represent their communities safely, confidently and effectively."

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, WLGA Llywydd, and Cllr Jason McLellan, WLGA Social Justice and Equality Spokesperson, said:

“The first-ever four nations Debate Not Hate survey marks an important milestone in our shared efforts to understand and tackle abuse and intimidation in public life. While the findings demonstrate that too many councillors continue to face unacceptable levels of abuse, they also provide a strong evidence base for collective action across the UK. We are committed to working together to support councillors, promote respectful democratic engagement and ensure local democracy remains open, representative and resilient.”

Alderman Hazel Legge, President of the NILGA, said:

"The findings are concerning and highlight the very real challenges many councillors face. As Northern Ireland looks ahead to the next local government elections, we must ensure that no one is discouraged from standing for office because of abuse or intimidation. NILGA has been working closely with the PSNI to improve awareness and support for elected representatives, but there is more to do. Everyone should be able to serve their community without fear, and respectful debate must remain at the heart of our democracy."

Olivia Field, CEO of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“This new data paints a deeply concerning picture. It’s unacceptable that so many councillors worry about their personal safety. Abuse and intimidation in politics are a growing problem that affects us all. When talented people are stepping down, choosing not to stand in the first place, or feeling unable to speak freely, our policies and our democracy are weakened.



“Strong progress has been made in starting to address this problem, but there is still much more to do. We must continue to put effective safety and security measures in place, while also addressing the wider cultural factors that allow abuse to thrive — from improving standards in political life and making our online spaces safer, to learning how to disagree agreeably. We look forward to continuing to work with councillors and local government associations across the UK to drive these crucial changes through.”

Notes to editors