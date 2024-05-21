WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA to debate new improvement and assurance framework
A new improvement and assurance framework for local government is due to be reviewed by LGA members ahead of publication as a new resource for the sector.
The framework has been developed by the Local Government Association following extensive engagement with local authorities, professional bodies and other stakeholders.
The aim of the framework, which has never been written down before, is to aid understanding of how all the elements which are used to provide assurance and accountability in local government fit together, and to signpost to related support and guidance.
Ultimately, the framework will support authorities to develop the effectiveness of their own assurance and to reduce the risk of failure.
Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said:
“In the context of continuing constraints on resources, we need to ensure there is sufficient capacity and resources for governance and assurance, which this framework is designed to address.
“We recognise there are some points of weakness in the current system, such as in external audit and recruitment challenges to key roles in local government finance.
“Therefore it’s more important than ever that councils are using all of the elements of this framework effectively, to identify and manage risks to performance and corporate governance.
“This framework will continue to evolve as the local government assurance landscape changes, while we continue to work with partners to develop more tools and support.”
The LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board is set to consider the framework at its meeting on 24 May. The framework will be published, including links to support, tools and guidance, as soon as possible after the meeting.
