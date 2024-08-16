LGA to launch national recruitment campaign to boost local government workforce

People are being encouraged to ‘Make a Difference’ where they live with a new career working for their local council, ahead of the launch of a national recruitment campaign.

Essential services which residents rely on every day, ranging from working with adults and children, to finance, planning and environmental health have opportunities available to anyone looking to begin a new role in local government.

The ‘Make a Difference, Work for your Local Council’ campaign, co-produced by the Local Government Association and Solace with councils as part of the LGA’s Sector Support Offer and funded by the UK Government, showcases the wide variety of rewarding and impactful careers on offer.

More than 9 in 10 councils across the country are experiencing staff recruitment and retention difficulties as demand for services continues to rise, highlighting the vital need to attract more people into the workforce.

Building on a successful pilot in the North East

The campaign was initially piloted in the North East of England, supported by North East Regional Employers Organisation, from January to March 2024 with impressive results. Supported by extensive advertising on billboards, radio, and social media, the pilot campaign highlighted the diverse roles and exciting career opportunities in local government. It also emphasised the significant difference individuals can make in their communities.

An external evaluation of campaign success found that:

across all channels, the pilot campaign achieved over 17 million impressions and generated 105,626 clicks to the North East Jobs portal.

visitors to North East Jobs were more committed to applying and applications increased by 8.96 per cent year-on-year.

there was a good level of recall for the campaign in the North East.

research respondents said it gave them a more positive image of their local council, and their council as an employer, and were also more open to job opportunities.

National Roll-Out and Future Plans

Following the successful pilot, the UK Government has funded the national roll-out of the campaign to all regions. In partnership with the Regional Employers Organisations, the LGA is collaborating with councils nationwide to further develop and refine the campaign before its national launch set for Autumn 2024. A comprehensive toolkit and ongoing support will be provided to all councils.

Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Working in local government offers unparalleled opportunities to make a real difference in people's lives and there has never been more important or valued time to join.

“Hundreds of essential services are provided every day by councils and combined authorities to keep our communities running.

“From caring for families and protecting children from harm, to ensuring your favourite takeaway or restaurant is safe and keeping our streets clean, there are a wide variety of challenging but equally rewarding roles on offer.

“It is great way to grow a career and we’re thrilled to extend this campaign nationwide, to encourage talented individuals across the country to join their local council in delivering the vital services their communities use and rely on every day.”

Graeme McDonald, Managing Director of Solace, added: “This campaign not only highlights the breadth and diversity of careers available but also reinforces the positive impact that working in local government can have. We're proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing its success across the country.”

Notes to Editors

A video showcasing the development, roll-out and impact of the campaign in the North East is available on the LGA website.

LGA: Development of a national recruitment campaign for local government

LGA: Sector Support programme 2024/25



The LGA’s pilot campaign in the North East, ‘Make a Difference, Work for Your Local Council’ has been shortlisted for two categories in the LGC Workforce awards, taking place on 5 November 2024: