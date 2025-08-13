LGA - Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision – LGA response

The Transport Select Committee has called on Government to reform the way local bus services are funded and adopt a minimum national level service. Responding, an LGA spokesperson said:

“Bus services provide an essential mode of public transport in local communities, relied upon by millions of people, and councils take their commitment to provide bus services seriously.

“We are pleased the Government has listened to the LGA and councils and extended the bus fare cap to the end of 2025, although the fare increase will impact passengers. More work is needed to attract them back onto buses to ensure services are sustainable for our communities. Stop-start funding risks losing passengers, with patronage difficult to recover if and when money is found.

“As this report sets out, the challenges facing public transport are significant, and in order to increase the number of journeys taken and coverage of services, particularly in rural areas, there needs to be sufficient, simplified and long-term funding. This includes any new requirements, such as providing a minimum level of service or extension of ENCTS, which is already underfunded.”

Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision