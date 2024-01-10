LGA urges Family Hub extension

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to a government announcement that Family Hubs have opened in 75 council areas

“It is good news that new family hubs are open for people who need them and this is a testament to the hard work of councils.

“Family hubs represent an important opportunity for councils to support families and to help them gain access to a range of vital services in their communities.

“We’d now like to see this scheme extended to all councils so these transformative benefits can be felt across the country.”

