LGA - Violence Against Women and Girls strategy

Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities committee responds to the announcement of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG)

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for local government. With one in eight women having experienced sexual assault, domestic abuse or stalking in the last year alone, the Government is right to recognise the need for urgent and sustained action.

“It is therefore positive to see the publication of this strategy and the ambition to halve violence against women and girls within a decade. Councils are ready to support a renewed focus on prevention and early intervention, as well as the commitment to improve support for victims and survivors, including through stronger multi-agency working and safeguarding partnerships.

“This will require the full power of our public services, which includes not only policing and criminal justice, but also education, public health, housing, community safety and local services all working in step. Local government is central to achieving this and is an invaluable source of information and support.

“Government needs to recognise that local government is a valued partner in preventing abuse and supporting victims and survivors, a partner that works with other organisations every day to keep communities safe. Councils stand ready to play their full part, but national ambition must be matched by a clear recognition of local leadership and responsibilities, and must be backed up with the resources to deliver these services fully.

“Publication of the strategy today is only the start of the hard work, and we look forward to working with government to ensure that this strategy can deliver lasting change for victims and survivors of domestic abuse in every community.”