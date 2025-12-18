WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Violence Against Women and Girls strategy
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities committee responds to the announcement of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG)
“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for local government. With one in eight women having experienced sexual assault, domestic abuse or stalking in the last year alone, the Government is right to recognise the need for urgent and sustained action.
“It is therefore positive to see the publication of this strategy and the ambition to halve violence against women and girls within a decade. Councils are ready to support a renewed focus on prevention and early intervention, as well as the commitment to improve support for victims and survivors, including through stronger multi-agency working and safeguarding partnerships.
“This will require the full power of our public services, which includes not only policing and criminal justice, but also education, public health, housing, community safety and local services all working in step. Local government is central to achieving this and is an invaluable source of information and support.
“Government needs to recognise that local government is a valued partner in preventing abuse and supporting victims and survivors, a partner that works with other organisations every day to keep communities safe. Councils stand ready to play their full part, but national ambition must be matched by a clear recognition of local leadership and responsibilities, and must be backed up with the resources to deliver these services fully.
“Publication of the strategy today is only the start of the hard work, and we look forward to working with government to ensure that this strategy can deliver lasting change for victims and survivors of domestic abuse in every community.”
VAWG strategy to better protect children from misogyny ...
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Local Government Public Health Grant18/12/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the publication of the Public Health Grant 2026-29 for local authorities
TUC calls for “sequence of rate cuts” in coming months to ease pressure on households and firms18/12/2025 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the latest inflation figures showing a larger than expected fall of 0.4 points in CPI from 3.6 in October to 3.2 per cent in November
NHS Confederation responds to changes to urgent dental care18/12/2025 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to government announcement on changes to urgent dental care.
Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes acceptance of proposed resident doctor contract reform18/12/2025 09:25:00
Following a referendum vote, the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepted the proposed contract, negotiated in partnership.
CBI Wales reacts to introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 202417/12/2025 11:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday reacted to the introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024.
GSTP case studies 2019–202516/12/2025 16:05:00
Case studies of projects delivered through UK involvement in the European Space Agency's General Space Technology Programme (GSTP) from 2019–2025.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202516/12/2025 15:17:15
This report was issued in December 2025 and covers the time period 1 November 2025 to 30 November 2025 inclusive.
TUC Cymru calls for stronger commitment from all parties to Save Welsh Industry as it warns Reform policies could put 40,000 jobs at risk.16/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC Cymru yesterday (Monday) warned of the serious threat to Welsh industries like automotive, metals and plastic manufacturing posed by policies put forward by Conservatives and Reform.
Business groups provide update on Employment Rights Bill15/12/2025 16:05:00
Business organisations are clear that there remain concerns about many of the powers contained in the Employment Rights Bill.